Warning about social insurance scam phone calls

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are warning the public after receiving reports that local people are getting threatening calls about their social insurance number and being asked to provide personal financial information.

Police said the calls are coming from a person or recording identifying themselves as a Service Canada representative in regards to their social insurance card numbers.

A male caller has threatened people that they will be arrested or an arrest warrant will be issued if they do not withdraw all of their money and provide their social insurance card number.

The phone number from the calls are showing up on the phone display as the Six Nations Police emergency call line at 519-445-2811.

A fake name and badge number is provided in an attempt to have the victim comply with the false request.

The calls may also be a recorded message.

Police are urging community members not to provide any banking information or social insurance information over the phone.

Six Nations Police would never ask for any banking or social insurance information.

Add Your Voice