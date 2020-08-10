Ohsweken Public Health Confirms 16th Positive Case ofCOVID-19

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-After almost three weeks Covid-free, Ohsweken Public Health has confirmed the 16th case of the virus here on Six Nations since March.

Contact tracing through Ohsweken Public Health has begun.

As usual since the pandemic began, no one at Six Nations of the Grand River administration, health services or elected council has revealed any details about the case.

Ohsweken Public Health has not revealed demographic details such as age, gender or possible exposure sources since reporting on cases began in mid-March.

It is currently the only active case of Covid-19 on Six Nations. Out of the 16 cases, there has been one death linked to Covid-19.

Ohsweken Public Health said anyone who has been in contact with the latest positive case has been informed and asked to begin self-isolating and monitor for symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 is being asked to call the Six Nations Assessment Centre (226-446-9909 or 1-855-977-7737) to speak with trained health professionals.

“If you or somebody you know is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 it is absolutely essential that you arrange for a COVID-19 test with our Information and Assessment Centre,” said Six Nations Health Services Director Lori Davis-Hill. “We want to be clear that taking a Covid-19 test and participating in contact-tracing are in no way punishments. They are the best tools we have to protect the health and safety of ourselves, our friends, families, and community, taking part should be viewed by everyone as doing their part in Project Protect Our People.”

Six Nations Health Services says any non-essential travel outside of the province should be avoided completely.

Six Nations is still in phase two of re-opening the community while the rest of the province entered phase three last week.

Ongoing public health and safety measures in phase two include:

– A limit of 10 people for outside gatherings

– Practicing physical distancing in public places

– Wearing a mask while in public spaces, especially in indoor settings and when physical distance cannot be maintained

– Staying at home if feeling ill or experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or fever)

– Keeping bodies and surroundings clean and disinfected, especially hands by washing and/or disinfecting them often and for at least 20 seconds.

Community members are also encouraged to download the new government-createdCovid-alert mobile app. The app notifies users if they may have come into contact with another user who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials say the app should be viewed as an added tool to protect you, your friends and family, and the community.

