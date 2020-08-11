Oneida arrives in a rolling blockade to support Six Nations Land Protectors’ stand

More than a dozen cars made their way from Oneida to Six Nations to support the Landback 1492 land protectors Tuesday (August 11,2020) evening making their way through Six Nations at about 7 :20 p.m. as they headed to the site. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A rolling blockade of more than a dozen vehicles from Oneida slowly made their way along the 401 and 403 Highways to Six Nations of the Grand and on to the Landback 1492 site tonight ( Tuesday August 11, 2020) to show support to the Six Nations land protectors who have reclaimed a 1000 unit housing development being built on unceded Six Nations lands.

Six Nations Land Protectors have also received support from other Indigenous peoples. The Land Protectors are now in their third week of reclaiming unceded Six Nations lands in Caledonia being developed as McKenzie Meadows housing.

The caravan slowed traffic from London to Six Nations.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warned London, Ont., area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays Tuesday, August 11, 2020 on Highways 401 and 403. OPP said “demonstration activities may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic on area highways in Middlesex, Oxford, and Brant Counties. ”

The release said the “OPP objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize demonstrations to provide alternative safe, lawful and peaceful opportunities to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

They warned motorists to check in advance for road advisory information and monitor local media for the latest updates and said they appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

