Six Nations Land protest now in fourth week

August 12, 2020 187 views
A jumble of wrecked cars, a small mountain of tires, a trailer and other items have been dragged across Argyle Street (Hwy 6) just outside Caledonia as a land protest enters its third week at the McKenzie Meadows housing development shut down by a group of Six Nations people saying it is being developed without Six Nations consent despite an agreement made between the Six Nations Elected Council and developer. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Multiple injunctions awarded against protesters By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers Three injunctions have now been approved by two separate Ontario Courts against protesters holding a 1000 home development site known as McKenzie Meadows in Caledonia. Injunctions have been awarded to Haldimand County, a second to Foxgate Developments — Losani and Ballantry Homes and a third to CN Railway. The injunctions, that had not been served by the Court Sheriff as of press time orders the protesters to leave the development site and to stop blocking local roads. The Haldimand injunction also orders the protesters to clean up the blockades saying those that built the blockades are to “tear down and remove” them. They are also ordered to “vacate the area where the barriers were” and prohibits them from…

