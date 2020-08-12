Six Nations Land protest now in fourth week

Multiple injunctions awarded against protesters By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers Three injunctions have now been approved by two separate Ontario Courts against protesters holding a 1000 home development site known as McKenzie Meadows in Caledonia. Injunctions have been awarded to Haldimand County, a second to Foxgate Developments — Losani and Ballantry Homes and a third to CN Railway. The injunctions, that had not been served by the Court Sheriff as of press time orders the protesters to leave the development site and to stop blocking local roads. The Haldimand injunction also orders the protesters to clean up the blockades saying those that built the blockades are to “tear down and remove” them. They are also ordered to “vacate the area where the barriers were” and prohibits them from…
