Local News
Police

Six Nations Police trying to identify robber

August 12, 2020 100 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police are investigating the robbery of an elderly woman that occurred at the rear of the Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road Sunday, August 2, 2020 at about 12:58 p.m..Police said  the suspect was described as in his late 20’s, slender build and about six feet tall.Police said they were called to the scene and found two women with an elderly female who was lying in the parking lot at the pathway to Pine Crescent.  The elderly female victim had been injuried and an ambulance was dispatched.Police said the elderly  woman was returning home when she noticed a man wearing a grey sweater with the hood up, a medical mask, a red T-shirt, pants and shoes walking towards her..  As the man continued his…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Elected Chief Mark Hill
Daily

Elected Chief Mark Hill calls for peace in Caledonia

August 12, 2020 95

SIX NATIONS ELECTED CHIEF MARK HILL By Donna Duric Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Elected Chief…

Read more
Daily

Tribe says new border wall harming burial sites; sues Trump 

August 12, 2020 43

By Julie Watson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SAN DIEGO-A California tribe whose ancestral lands span across the…

Read more