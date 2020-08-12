Six Nations Police trying to identify robber

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police are investigating the robbery of an elderly woman that occurred at the rear of the Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road Sunday, August 2, 2020 at about 12:58 p.m..Police said the suspect was described as in his late 20’s, slender build and about six feet tall.Police said they were called to the scene and found two women with an elderly female who was lying in the parking lot at the pathway to Pine Crescent. The elderly female victim had been injuried and an ambulance was dispatched.Police said the elderly woman was returning home when she noticed a man wearing a grey sweater with the hood up, a medical mask, a red T-shirt, pants and shoes walking towards her.. As the man continued his…



