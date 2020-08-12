Local News
ticker

Turtle Island News crew threatened by protester at Argyle street barricade

August 12, 2020 174 views
Turtle Island News reporter Donna Duric attempts to calm down a man who threatened the news team (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer A Six Nations man who has threatened a Turtle Island News photographer in the past again threatened the photographer and a reporter Tuesday morning at the over-decade long land reclamation on Argyle Street in Caledonia. Ken “Sleeper” Greene told a Turtle Island News crew he would hurt them while the photographer was busy taking photos of a burnt-out car in the middle of Argyle Street between Braemar Street and Sixth Line. At one point, Greene came within inches of the photographer and appeared to lunge toward him while the photographer walked away and continued to snap photos of the burnt-out car. Greene followed the photographer and said “I want to hurt him” but the photographer remained silent while snapping photos of the car, which had the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Elected Chief Mark Hill
Daily

Elected Chief Mark Hill calls for peace in Caledonia

August 12, 2020 97

SIX NATIONS ELECTED CHIEF MARK HILL By Donna Duric Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Elected Chief…

Read more
Daily

Tribe says new border wall harming burial sites; sues Trump 

August 12, 2020 44

By Julie Watson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SAN DIEGO-A California tribe whose ancestral lands span across the…

Read more