Turtle Island News crew threatened by protester at Argyle street barricade

By Donna Duric Writer A Six Nations man who has threatened a Turtle Island News photographer in the past again threatened the photographer and a reporter Tuesday morning at the over-decade long land reclamation on Argyle Street in Caledonia. Ken “Sleeper” Greene told a Turtle Island News crew he would hurt them while the photographer was busy taking photos of a burnt-out car in the middle of Argyle Street between Braemar Street and Sixth Line. At one point, Greene came within inches of the photographer and appeared to lunge toward him while the photographer walked away and continued to snap photos of the burnt-out car. Greene followed the photographer and said “I want to hurt him” but the photographer remained silent while snapping photos of the car, which had the…



