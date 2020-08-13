Six Nations Police charge three after drugs and shot gun seized

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged two men and a woman after raiding a house on Bicentennial Trail Wednesday, August 12, 2020 seizing drugs, a shotgun and an unknown amount of money.

Police said they executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Warrant at the Bicentennial Trail residence. Police said several people, including children were at the house during the execution of the Warrant and police entry.

Police said upon arrival two men were seen conducting a drug transaction in a vehicle sitting in the lane way at the residence. One man was arrested without incident and a second was taken into custody after attempting to flee from police.

During the search investigation of the vehicles and the residence, police said they located and seized: Cocaine, Hydromorphone capsules, baggies, a digital scale, Canadian currency, ammunition, a shotgun and cell phones.

Ogwadeni:deo (taking care of our own) assisted with the children that were present at the residence.

Accused Clayton Dorrence Henry, 40, of Ohsweken was held for a bail hearing on charges of:

– Trafficking Cocaine

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

– Possession Hydromorphone

– Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

– Breach of Probation

Accused Jodie Anne Montour, 41, of Ohsweken was held for a bail hearing on charges of:

– Trafficking Cocaine

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

– Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

– Fail to Comply with Release Order

Accused Timothy Rodney Willis, 46, of Ohsweken was charged and Released on an Undertaking for the following:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

– Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use

Add Your Voice