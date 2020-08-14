Six Nations Elected Council say no school in September

By Donna Duric

Writer

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, Six Nations kids will not be returning to school until at least November.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said Friday the schools will not be open in September and online learning will take place. He said there will be two options for students including full time online learning and students can receive an IPAD from their school if needed.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill made the announcement after an intensive, two-hour long discussion at last week’s general council meeting.

Kathleen Manderville, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada, told SNEC Tuesday schools will re-open when the community feels it is right.

Tuesday’s discussion almost happened behind closed doors when Councillors Melba Thomas and Hazel Johnson said it should be in-camera because the re-opening plan wasn’t yet finalized but other councillors said the discussion should be public.

“We’re dealing with a major issue in this community,” said Coun. Wendy Johnson during the general council meeting held via Zoom, adding that council needs to be transparent. “We should be sharing it (the re-opening plan) starting at the beginning stages so people can have input into it.”

Manderville worked with local educatorsand parents to develop the draft reopening plan but no date has yet been set.

The plan draws from a survey that was circulated online a few weeks ago, with the majority of local parents saying they do not believe Six Nations schools should open full-time in September.

The draft school re-opening plan will only be enacted when the community is in phase three of re-opening, said Manderville

Six Nations remains in phase two of its Covid-19 re-opening plan. Recreation facilities and gyms remain closed, sports teams and community events are still on hiatus, and gatherings over 10 people are still prohibited.

Even though schools are not opening for face-to-face instruction, online learning will still take place this fall, said Manderville.

She acknowledged online learning poses problems and is not a replacement for in-person learning.

Six Nations students and students around the world are facing numerous issues due to not being in school.

Shoddy Internet service on the reserve and a lack of learning devices are among the many issues Six Nations students face during at-home learning.

The school closures have also had an impact on children’s mental health, said Manderville, adding that isolation and homeschooling will result in higher dropout rates and lost students.

“We know that some students will never come back to school because of this interruption,” which began in mid-March, said Manderville.

Exposure to violence at home has increased worldwide, as well, she said, due to social isolation.

Manderville said there have also been increases in child trafficking due to young people spending more time online in lockdown.

There is also uncertainty around job skills and job changes for the future in light of Covid-19, she said.

A survey of 394 Six Nations families revealed that 37 per cent of parents preferred their kids to stay at home this fall. Only 17 per cent wanted full-time, conventional school. Thirty-four per cent of parents were in favour of part-time, in-person schooling throughout the week.

The survey also revealed many families struggled with at-home learning during the last three months of the school year this past spring.

The survey noted that 22 per cent of kids are without a device or are sharing a device within the home. Eighty-four per cent of students had working Internet leaving 16 per cent of students without reliable Internet service for online learning.

The parentsin favour of online learning wanted much more contact from the teachers, said Manderville, with direct, one-on-one teaching for their children.

About 45 local stakeholders from parents, to educators to Six Nations health representatives have been discussing a school re-opening plan since May.

If and when schools re-open, the 23-page plan suggests only half the students be in the school at any given time to help ensure physical distancing.

There would be numerous screening protocols in place: parents would be asked to screen their kids before leaving for school in the morning for symptoms of Covid-19, and each child would be screened upon arrival at school. Students would also be monitored for symptoms throughout the day while at school.

If a child were to develop symptoms at school, he or she would be placed in isolation and a parent would have to pick them up and bring them to the Six Nations Covid-19 assessment centre at the Community Hall.

The student would only be allowed to return to school on the advice of Ohsweken Public Health officials.

Schools would also collect data of anyone entering the school, including parents, teachers, students

and visitors, for contact tracing.

Masks would be mandatory for anyone in the building and on school buses.

Half-sized classrooms means students can distance in the classroom, said Manderville.

Everything in the school would be disinfected twice a day.

There would be no shared items and plexiglass barriers in offices would be installed.

There would also be portable dividers between children in class, an emphasis on hand hygiene, and Covid-19 educational signage throughout the school.

“We feel the only way we can have face to face learners…we would need a smaller number at this time,” said Manderville.

Coun. Audrey Powless-Bomberry suggested sleeping on it andmeeting with the emergency control group and Six Nations Public Health before making a decision on returning to school.

Coun. Helen Miller said more community input is needed before re-opening schools and that she believed the majority of parents did not want their kids back in school in September.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to start in September. I think you’ll have to put the school year off, at least until November. This is getting late in the season for parents to just now be making all these decisions.”

Coun. Wendy Johnson said there’s a “big fear” in the community about sending kids back to school and suggested council send the draft plan to the entire community for feedback.

Kawenni:io and Everlasting Tree School have already decided they are not starting until January 2021, council heard.

He said Six Nations Child Care program won’t open until the community enters stage three. The community is still in stage two.

