SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill’s home on Sixth Line at this time August 18, 2020 9:10 a.m. . The area is blocked off . Extent of damage is unknown at this time. Turtle Island News has learned Elected Chief Hill is okay and on the scene outside his home.

