Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill’s home hit by fire

The home of Elected Chief Mark Hill was hit by fire this morning, August 18, 2020. Elected Chief Hill appeared to be okay and was with family outside the home. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

UPDATED: 10:10 a.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The home of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill was hit by fire this morning with flames and smoke pouring out the roof.

Six Nations emergency services are on the scene on Sixth Line. Elected Chief Hill appears to be unharmed. He was seen outside his home with family members.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials were not available for comment.

