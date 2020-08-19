Local News
Kahnawake Grand Chief Joe Norton: Statesman, defender of Mohawk rights passes

August 19, 2020 52 views
Kahnawake Grand Chief Joe Norton has been defending Mohawk rights for more than 30 years. He passed on the weekend. (See story page 2)

MONTREAL -Tributes are pouring in for Joseph Tokwiro Norton, the longtime grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and an influential Indigenous leader who died Friday. Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador, described Norton as a great leader whose wisdom will continue to inspire in a statement on Saturday. “Grand Chief Norton holds a prominent place among the women and men who have maintained and enforced the values and traditions of the Mohawk Nation while ensuring its development,’’ Picard said. “(His) interventions at the table of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador have always been marked by insight and the search for consensus and have been greatly appreciated by all the chiefs.’’ Norton suffered a fall at his home Friday and died later in…

