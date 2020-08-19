Six Nations Elected Council cannabis commission stalled awaiting new members

By Donna Duric Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Commission, now operating with a skeleton crew of only two people, is looking to fill a number of vacant seats by Sept. 1. Since the resignation of board member Audrey Hill a few weeks ago, the commission is now left without a quorum and cannot make any decisions. The slow-moving pace of the commission’s development of cannabis regulations and now, its lack of board members, has at least one community member concerned and wondering why open positions are not being advertised. Katie Miller, who questioned the commission during a general council Zoom meeting last Tuesday, said she can’t take the commission seriously and wondered why there haven’t been any public postings for its vacant seats. There was one advertisement recently asking for…



