Six Nations Elected Council says no school until at least November

By Donna Duric Writer As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, Six Nations kids will not be returning to school until at least November. Six Nations Elected Council made the decision after an intensive, two-hour long discussion at last week’s general council meeting. Kathleen Manderville, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada, said schools will re-open when the community feels it is right. Tuesday’s discussion almost happened behind closed doors when Councillors Melba Thomas and Hazel Johnson said it should be in-camera because the re-opening plan wasn’t yet finalized but other councillors said the discussion should be public. “We’re dealing with a major issue in this community,” said Coun. Wendy Johnson during the general council meeting held via Zoom, adding that council needs to be transparent….
