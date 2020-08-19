Six Nations Elected Council says no school until at least November

By Donna Duric Writer As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, Six Nations kids will not be returning to school until at least November. Six Nations Elected Council made the decision after an intensive, two-hour long discussion at last week’s general council meeting. Kathleen Manderville, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada, said schools will re-open when the community feels it is right. Tuesday’s discussion almost happened behind closed doors when Councillors Melba Thomas and Hazel Johnson said it should be in-camera because the re-opening plan wasn’t yet finalized but other councillors said the discussion should be public. “We’re dealing with a major issue in this community,” said Coun. Wendy Johnson during the general council meeting held via Zoom, adding that council needs to be transparent….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice