Local News
Police

Six Nations Police seize guns and drugs

August 19, 2020 107 views

Three people from Ohsweken have been arrested on drug charges after Six Nations Police conducted a search warrant in the village. Six Nations Police searched a home on Bicentennial Trail in Ohsweken on Aug. 12 and seized drug paraphernalia and weapons. When officers arrived they observed two men conducting a drug transaction in the vehicle sitting in the lane way at the residence. A male in the vehicle was arrested while the other suspect attempted to flee from police, but was taken into custody. During the search of the home and vehicles on the property, police seized cocaine, hydromorphone, baggies, a digital scale, Canadian currency, ammunition, a shotgun and cell phones. Children were inside the home during the search resulting in local child welfare agency Ogwadeni:deo (taking care of our…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

OPP advise how to handle highway fraudsters posing as stranded motorists

August 19, 2020 70

OTTAWA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising motorists to exercise caution and not…

Read more
Daily

Saskatchewan chief demands answers after elder says she was burned in hospital 

August 19, 2020 44

SASKATOON-The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations wants answers after an elder says she suffered burns to…

Read more