Six Nations Police seize guns and drugs

Three people from Ohsweken have been arrested on drug charges after Six Nations Police conducted a search warrant in the village. Six Nations Police searched a home on Bicentennial Trail in Ohsweken on Aug. 12 and seized drug paraphernalia and weapons. When officers arrived they observed two men conducting a drug transaction in the vehicle sitting in the lane way at the residence. A male in the vehicle was arrested while the other suspect attempted to flee from police, but was taken into custody. During the search of the home and vehicles on the property, police seized cocaine, hydromorphone, baggies, a digital scale, Canadian currency, ammunition, a shotgun and cell phones. Children were inside the home during the search resulting in local child welfare agency Ogwadeni:deo (taking care of our…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice