Six Nations pressured to open roads around Caledonia

By Donna Duric Writer Facing three separate injunctions, a group of Six Nations people who took over a housing development site in Caledonia say they are being pressured to open the roads around Caledonia. Highway Six and Argyle Street have both been shut down for two weeks after the OPP removed a number of Six Nations protesters from the McKenzie Meadows housing development site in Caledonia on Aug. 5. Skyler Williams, one of the main spokespeople for the group, said on Tuesday the roads may reopen today (Wednesday) after the group held a meeting Tuesday afternoon. It’s been one month since the group took over the housing development site on McKenzie Road on the south side of Caledonia, saying Six Nations Elected Council made a deal with the developer they…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice