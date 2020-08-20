Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister calls for meeting on Six Nations land dispute

Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett may be stepping into the current land rights dispute at Caledonia.

Bennett’s office sent a notification to both the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council requesting a meeting on the current dispute at McKenzie Meadows development site . The protest has been ongoing for just over a month.

Thursday dismanteling of road blocks on Argyle Street and Highway Six began and is continuing.

Neither Six Nations Elected Council or the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council have released statements on the potential talks.

The last talks occurred during the 2006 land rights dispture at Kanonhstaton or the former Douglas Creek Estates housing development. The land was eventually purchased by Ontario and has been held in abeyance by Ontario since. The land was to be returned to Six Nations but title has remained with Ontario for the past 14 years. Bennett’s office did not return Turtle Island News calls for comment.

