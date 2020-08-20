Daily
National News

Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister calls for meeting on Six Nations land dispute

August 20, 2020 76 views

     Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Federal Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett may be stepping into the current land rights dispute at Caledonia.

Bennett’s office sent a notification to both the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council requesting a meeting on the current dispute at McKenzie Meadows development site . The protest has been ongoing for just over a month.

Thursday dismanteling of road blocks on Argyle Street and Highway Six began and is continuing.

Neither Six Nations Elected Council or the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council have released statements on the potential talks.

The last talks occurred during the 2006 land rights dispture at Kanonhstaton or the former Douglas Creek Estates housing development. The land was eventually purchased by Ontario and has been held in abeyance by Ontario since. The land was to be returned to Six Nations but title has remained with Ontario for the past  14 years. Bennett’s office did not return Turtle Island News calls for comment.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba RCMP searching for girl missing from remote community since mid July 

August 20, 2020 50

Tammy Nattaway, 16, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police are asking for more…

Read more
Daily

Police officially declare Six Nations Elected Chief’s house fire arson

August 20, 2020 396

 Six Nations  Police sit outside Elected Chief Mark Hill’s home after the fire Tuesday. (Turtle Island…

Read more

Leave a Reply