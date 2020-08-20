Police officially declare Six Nations Elected Chief’s house fire arson

Six Nations Police sit outside Elected Chief Mark Hill’s home after the fire Tuesday. (Turtle Island News photo)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have officially confirmed that the Tuesday morning fire that engulfed the home of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill was an act of arson.

“After consultation with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office in regards to the house fire, police are confirming the incident is an active arson investigation,” Six Nations Police said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday Aug. 18at 8:23 a.m., Six Nations police, fire and ambulance responded to a residential structure fire reported on Sixth Line Road east of Cayuga Road.

When police arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the home and rescued elected Chief Mark Hill and managed to get him to safety before calling emergency services.

Police received word that another family member may still be inside the residence but after a secondary search of the home, learned that the family member was located elsewhere.

A source told Turtle Island News gas cans were found behind the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time but the house sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Six Nations Elected Council released a statement Thursday calling for the Chief’s privacy and expressing its support.

“Although the loss he has suffered is tremendous, we remain thankful that he was not physically harmed,” council said in the statement. “The Elected Council has been in communication with Elected Chief Hill’s family and will continue to offer its support but kindly asks everyone to respect his privacy at this time.”

Support has been pouring in for the elected Chief from across the country.

“We are sending our strength and prayers to Elected Chief Mark Hill following Tuesday’s devastating event,” council said in the statement. “We hope he takes the time he needs and we will support him to do so.”

Council thanked first responders for putting out the fire.

Six Nations Acting Fire Chief Dereck Manitowabie told mainstream broadcast media “The fire was mainly in the attic of the structure, so what we were met with was a lot of smoke and small amounts of fire showing through areas of the roof.” Acting Fire Chief Manitowabi did not return Turtle Island News calls for comment. However he also told mainstream media the fire caused approximately $300,000 in damage.

Appearing on broadcast media he said about 20 firefighters from multiple stations worked to get the flames under control.

“The fire was mainly in the attic of the structure, so what we were met with was a lot of smoke and small amounts of fire showing through areas of the roof,” Acting Fire Chief Dereck Manitowabi said. He said about 20 firefighters were on scene. “The crews, their quick actions, stopped the spread of the fire and essentially saved the outside of the structure,” Manitowabi said.

Manitowabi added the fire caused approximately $300,000 in damage.

Police remained at the scene for more than 12 hours, launching a criminal investigation into the blaze.

1492 LandbackLane spokesman Skylar Williams has denied social media allegations the protesters had anything to do with the fire. “I feel I must also address a false accusation that was made via social media that I ordered this to happen. Unequivically, this is not true. Our relationship has been one of jokes, teasing and holding each other to task. ”

Williams said “myself and the folks at 1492 condemn these actions of violence against a member of our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

