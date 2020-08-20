Six Nations Elected Council grateful for Elected Chief’s safety after fire hits home

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Two days after Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill was rescued from fire that caused major damage to his Sixth Line home the Six Nations Elected Council is expressing its support for the chief.

In a statement Thursday the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) said it “would like to express their heartfelt support to Elected Chief Mark Hill after the devastating fire that caused major fire and smoke damage to his home. Although the loss he has suffered is tremendous, we remain thankful that he was not physically harmed.”

SNEC said it appreciated and applauded the “swift action” the Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services had in responding to the crisis.

SNEC communications officer Candace Lickers said the Elected Council has been in communication with Elected Chief Hill’s family and will continue to offer its support but kindly asks everyone to respect his privacy at this time.

“We are sending our strength and prayers to Elected Chief Mark Hill following Tuesday’s devastating event,” the statement said. “We hope he takes the time he needs and we will support him to do so.”

The statement said the SNEC “would also like to extend gratitude to all first responders that attended the call and ensured the safety of Elected Chief Hill. ”

Six Nations, the Ontario Fire Marshalls’ Office and Six Nations Fire are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. By 8 a.m. flames and smoke were seen coming through the roof. A woman driving by saw the fire, pulled in and with Six Nations Police rescued the Elected Chief from the home.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

We thank you for your compassion and understanding the statement said.

