Some Debris blocking roadway outside Caledonia removed

August 21, 2020 83 views

OPP are still blocking access to Argyle Street today (Friday, August 21, 2020)  outside Caledonia where a blockade has been partially removed. (Turtle Island News Photo)   

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Ministry of Transportation is expected to begin inspecting roadways after Land Back protesters removed some barricade debris along Highway Six and Argyle Street Thursday.

OPP said the roads will remain closed until all debris is removed and roads are repaired, if needed. Debris included tires, wood and some vehicles that blocked Argyle Street . The road was still closed by OPP and the remaining barricade materials including large concrete blocks and a trailer Friday morning (August 21, 2020)

Talks are expected to open next week between federal Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunne Confederacy Council over outstanding land rights issues that spurred the take over  of McKenzie Meadows housing development.  Rodways were blocked after protesters were arrested .

OPP said they are still in communication with both protesters and Six Nations community members who have expressed concerns.

 

