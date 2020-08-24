Caledonia road blocks removed, traffic flowing

Crown Relations Minister to meet with Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says traffic is flowing on Argyle Street and along the Highway 6 by-pass that was closed in Caledonia due to demonstration blockade has re-opened as of 4:45 p.m, August 21, 2020.

Argyle Street, that was closed due to demonstration blockades, re-opened as of 8:20 p.m, Saturday August 22, 2020.

Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspections and assessments have occurred and all necessary repairs were completed prior to re-opening.

The Haldimand County Roads Department has also completed inspections and assessments on Argyle Street prior to re-opening.

Further repairs will be completed by Haldimand County Roads Department on Monday August 24, 2020.

Talks are expected to begin this week between Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett now that road blockades on Argyle Street and the Hwy 6 Bypass have come down.

“Our government has been working with First Nations’ communities across the country to rebuild our relationship based on the affirmation of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership,” said the Minister’s office in a statement today. “Canada deeply values its relationship with Six Nations and is committed to continuing to work collaboratively to address Six Nations’ historical claims and land rights issues.”

The minister’s office said “We believe the best way to resolve outstanding issues is through a respectful and collaborative dialogue, which is vital to building stronger relationships and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous partners for the benefit of their communities and all Canadians.”

Following the court-endorsed Framework for Police Preparedness for Indigenous Critical Incidents, the OPP Provincial Liaison Team says it has engaged in significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective rights guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Demonstrators remain at the McKenzie Meadows development site and open dialogue continues. The OPP will continue to monitor the area to ensure public safety, and extends its appreciation to everyone for their co-operation and patience during this time.

Add Your Voice