Confusion surfaces over payment of councillors’ legal bills in Six Nations police personnel issue

August 26, 2020 47 views

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has put a lid on which legal bills it will be paying after councillors appeared at a controversial Six Nations Police personnel department interview. The councillors appeared as witnesses in a police personnel process that has seen one officer suspended pending the outcome of the process. During a Politicial Laison Committee meeting Monday (August 24, 2020) SNEC questioned invoices from lawyers that came in to be paid . Councillors Wendy Johnson, Michelle Bomberry and Hazel Johnson were all formally asked to be interviewed in the internal police personnel process. Councillor Hazel Johnson appeared as a witness on her own. She told council she still doesn’t know why she was called as a witness. Johnson and Bomberry however sought legal advice prior…

