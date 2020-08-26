McKenzie Development injunction extended, one land defender named

BRANTFORD-Supporters of Land Back land defenders held flags and placards outside the Superior Court Tuesday morning where Superior Court Justice John Harper ruled to continue the injunction at the McKenzie Meadows development site in Caledonia. It calls for them to leave the site they have been at since July 19 saying the site is unceded Haudenosaunee territory. Spokesperson Skyler Williams was named as a defendant and liable for costs. A final hearing will be held on whether the injunction becomes permanent. OPP confirmed Tuesday a 36-year-old Hamilton man, who had been at the site on August 5, was arrested in Hamilton on Monday and charged with mischief and intimidation. Police said the man travelled to the Argyle Street and 6th Line Haldimand County area August 5th and committed several criminal…



