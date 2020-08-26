Local News
Police officially deem Chief’s house fire arson

August 26, 2020 77 views

Six Nations Police have officially confirmed that the Tuesday morning fire that engulfed the home of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill was an act of arson. “After consultation with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office in regards to the house fire, police are confirming the incident is an active arson investigation,” Six Nations Police said in a press release Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday Aug. 18 at 8:23 a.m., Six Nations police, fire and ambulance responded to a residential structure fire reported on Sixth Line Road east of Cayuga Road. When police arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the home and rescued elected Chief Mark Hill and managed to get him to safety before calling emergency services. Police received word that…

