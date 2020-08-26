Roads open, Federal Ministers to meet with Six Nations

Feds agree to meet with Six Nations no dates set By Donna Duric Writer The federal government has agreed to engage in land rights negotiations with Six Nations resulting from the month-long reclamation of a housing development outside Caledonia, Ont. Skyler Williams, a spokesperson for demonstrators at the McKenzie Meadows site, said the Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council have received a letter from Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett agreeing to discuss Six Nations’ outstanding land rights. “The peaceful occupation of our lands is what we’re about and being able to move that conversation forward is paramount for us,” said Williams. A spokesperson for Bennett said Canada is “committed to continuing to work collaboratively to address Six Nations’ historical claims and land right issues.”…



