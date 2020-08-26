Six Nations Elected Council Briefs

Six Nations Elected Council gives Kawennio letter of support for $15 million funding request The design is ready for the construction of the long-awaited Kawennio/Gaweniyo language immersion school but advocates are still in need of $15 million in funding for the project. Six Nations Elected Council provided school construction advocates with a letter of support as they seek out funding from Indigenous Services Canada. The school currently operates out of Iroquois Lacrosse Arena and there’s no running water in the classrooms. For 30 years, families and students have been shuffled around buildings on the reserve enrolled in the language immersion school and plans for a new building have been in the works for years. Coun. Audrey Powless-Bomberry said the students and teachers are learning in “deplorable” conditions and moved to…
