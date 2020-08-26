Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council Briefs

August 26, 2020 46 views

Six Nations Elected Council gives Kawennio letter of support for $15 million funding request The design is ready for the construction of the long-awaited Kawennio/Gaweniyo language immersion school but advocates are still in need of $15 million in funding for the project. Six Nations Elected Council provided school construction advocates with a letter of support as they seek out funding from Indigenous Services Canada. The school currently operates out of Iroquois Lacrosse Arena and there’s no running water in the classrooms. For 30 years, families and students have been shuffled around buildings on the reserve enrolled in the language immersion school and plans for a new building have been in the works for years. Coun. Audrey Powless-Bomberry said the students and teachers are learning in “deplorable” conditions and moved to…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds to give provinces $2B to bolster safe reopening of schools this fall 

August 26, 2020 17

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government is providing up to $2 billion in…

Read more
Daily

Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed 

August 26, 2020 37

 Lezmond Mitchell By Michael Tarm And Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CHICAGO-The only Native American on…

Read more