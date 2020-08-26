Six Nations transitioning to Stage 2.5 of re-opening

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations could be entering Stage 2.5 in the community’s Covid-19 re-opening plan by Sept. 1.

Six Nations’ Emergency Control Group, (ECG) created to respond to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, is recommending Six Nations Elected Council move to stage 2.5. The ECG has developed plans for a re-opening stage halfway between two and three because it believed it was too soon to move to Stage 3.

“The safety of our community continues to be top of mind,” Six Nations Elected Council stated in a press release.“Professionals within this group (ECG) felt it was too soon to move to Stage 3, which is why Stage 2.5 was developed.”

Lori Davis-Hill, Six Nations health director, said they continue to stress caution to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

“Please be reminded that we are still in a pandemic and with schools resuming, we must remain on guard with our good health practices, and continue to protect our people.”

The revised and updated Covid-19 Six Nations Health and Safety Guidelines document being circulated outlines additional businesses/facilities that will be permitted to open in Stage 2.5, while modeling the core personal public health practices, such as: practicing hand hygiene, staying home if you are sick, physical distancing and regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Six Nations’ guidelines also recommend the wearing of a medical mask or face covering.

Six Nations will enter Stage 2.5 on Sept. 1.

In this stage, the following are permitted while practicing public health guidelines:

-Indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 25 people

-Outdoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 40 people

-Gyms and Fitness Centers may resume service

-Outdoor playgrounds, inflatables and other outdoor facilities

-sports grounds, including some Six Nations Parks and Recreation facilities

Each facility must first submit a re-opening plan to Ohsweken Public Health and/or Emergency Control Group for approval.

Some parks and recreation facilities will not be immediately available Sept.1, the statement noted.

“Please wait for a subsequent press release indicating what amenities will be re-opening and the anticipated timeline. This is because special consideration needs to be taken due to the current Covid-19 Assessment Centre on the grounds.”

The assessment centre is located in the Six Nations Community Hall.

Also re-opening are post-secondary institutions and high schools (elementary schools will continue with remote learning for the time being) and each facility must first submit a re-opening plan to Ohsweken Public Health and/or Emergency Control Group for approval

Parents with children going to school off-reserve should weigh the risks and benefits to their family when deciding if the child will continue with remote or in-person learning, the ECG said.

Restaurants are recommended to continue with patio, curbside pickup or delivery only for now.

Childcare facilities will not be re-opening at this time and will be considered in a later stage.

“Elected Council strongly encourages each establishment to conduct their own risk assessments,” the statement reads.

The statement made a special point to gas station and retail business owners, noting that status cards, other personal identification cards and bankcards can be carriers of a wide range of germs.

“In efforts to protect your staff and community it is strongly encouraged to continue contactless transactions (i.e. not handling customer’s personal cards) and to continue frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitizing.”

