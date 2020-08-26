Sweet taste of heritage tomatoes at Mohawk Seedkeepers Earthship

By Donna Duric Writer Who knew that so many tomato varieties existed and that they could all taste so different? If you did your gardening right, tomato season is here and there are dozens of varieties to choose from. Some are good in salads, some are good to use in salsas, and others are better for a homemade marinara sauce. It all depends on how tangy or sweet the tomato variety is. Renowned Six Nations gardener and seedkeeper Terrylynn Brant held a tomato taste test at her unique “earthship” property on Chiefswood Road to showcase the over dozen varieties of tomatoes she grew this season, each with its own unique flavour discernible only to the most distinguishing palates. Brant said she held the taste test to pare down the number…
Related Posts
Feds to give provinces $2B to bolster safe reopening of schools this fall
August 26, 2020 21
By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government is providing up to $2 billion in…
Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed
August 26, 2020 60
Lezmond Mitchell By Michael Tarm And Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CHICAGO-The only Native American on…