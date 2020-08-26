Williams still looking for apology, lawsuit against SN Council coming

By Lynda Powless Editor A lawsuit could still be hanging over Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) after they failed to reach an agreement with Six Nations Police Commission (SNPC) chairman Steve Williams in a controversial call for his resignation two months ago Williams told Turtle Island News the issue has not been resolved. “No, I did not accept their apology. It did not contain what I had requested so my lawyers are putting together a statement of claim.” He said he hopes the statement will be completed this week. Williams said his lawyers had drafted an apology for SNEC to look over, instead they published their own. He said he wasn’t aware they were releasing an apology. “They did not include in the apology what I had asked for. I…



