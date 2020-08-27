Brant County OPP investigate break and enter

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER TO TK LIQUIDATIONS

BRANT COUNTY, ON) -Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for theives who made off with a generator from TK Liquidations and Auction on Colborne Street West in Brant County at approximately 10:15 p.m. on August 25, 2020.

OPP officers responded to a break and enter and found that unknown person(s) gained entry by cutting a fence at TK Liquidations and Auction located at 653 Colborne Street West. Once inside thieves stole a champion generator located close by.

Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects or suspect vehicles in this case.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DRIVER CHARGED FOR IMPAIRED ON REST ACRES ROAD IN A STOLEN VEHICLE

BRANT COUNTY, ON) – A 26-year-old Six Nations woman is facing impaired driving charges after Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Rest Acres Road in Paris on August 26, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Brant OPP said they attended the area on Rest Acres Road and found a driver impaired by alcohol and a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

As a result of the investigation police have charged the driver, Ashlynn Maracle, 26, of Six Nations of the Grand River, with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation while impaired by alcohol or drug Contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a)



Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus Contrary to Section 320.14(1) (b)



Dangerous Driving Contrary to Section 320.13(1)



Possession of Property Obtained by crime under $5000 Contrary to Section 354(1)((a) x 2



Possession of Break and Enter tools Contrary to Section 351(1)

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice