Northern RCMP provide details around shooting death of Nunavut man

August 27, 2020 65 views

IQALUIT, Nunavut- RCMP in Nunavut are providing details on the shooting death of an Inuit man last February.

They say in a release that police in the community of Kinngait received a report of a man dragging a woman by her hair as she screamed for help.

The release says two officers arrived at a home and spoke with the alleged assailant’s father, who appeared to have been in a fight.

It says the officers went inside and were confronted by Attachie Ashoona with a raised knife.

Police say one of the officers was able to escape, but Ashoona, who ignored warnings, cornered the second officer.

When Ashoona approached within arm’s length, the officer fired his pistol twice, killing Ashoona on the scene.

“This was a difficult situation for the Ashoona family, the police officers involved and Mr. Ashoona who lost his life,” said Chief Supt. Amanda Jones, who commands the RCMP in Nunavut.

The shooting was investigated by the Ottawa Police Service, which ruled that the officers used an appropriate amount of force.

But the investigation was criticized for not releasing any information on the circumstances surrounding Ashoona’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020

 

 

