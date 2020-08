SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police and emergency services are on the scene of a single vehicle accident at Chiefswood Road and Third Line today, Thursday August 27, 2020 at 12:32 p.m.. Information on injuries is not available.

A vehicle has flipped and is upside down in the ditch. Six Nations Fire Services vehicles are along the roadway so please slow down if you are travelling in the area.

