Squamish Nations Closes Nation Offices After Multiple COVID-19 Cases Reported

SQUAMISH NATION-The Squamish Nation has closed its Nation offices temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were found among its members.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the Nation announced on its website that it was notified of the multiple positive cases of COVID-19 amog Squamish Nation members . The alert came through “a notification pathway developed jointly between Vancouver Coastal Health and the First Nations Health Authority developed specifically for use in First Nations communities.

All cases have been linked to the first confirmed case, announced last week, of a member on the Capilano reserve in West Vancouver.

“There is no need to panic,” the alert reads. “The patients are informed, isolated, and receiving care.”

All close contacts are already in isolation and are being tested.

Squamish Nation decided that because some of the community members were also Nation employees all Nation offices were closed for two weeks. “All non-essential employees will be working from home during this time, and visitors will not be allowed into the offices.”

If you believe you may have symptoms of COVID-19, call 8-1-1. Testing is at Squamish Hospital or on the North Shore at the Primary Care Centre on Esplanade, and at a testing site located in the Centennial Theatre parking lot.

Add Your Voice