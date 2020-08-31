COVID-19
Daily

Squamish Nations Closes Nation Offices After Multiple COVID-19 Cases Reported

August 31, 2020 47 views

SQUAMISH NATION-The Squamish Nation has closed its Nation offices temporarily  after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were found among its members.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the Nation announced on its website that it was notified of the multiple positive cases of COVID-19 amog Squamish Nation members . The alert came through “a notification pathway developed jointly between Vancouver Coastal Health and the First Nations Health Authority developed specifically for use in First Nations communities.

 All cases have been linked to the first confirmed case, announced last week, of a member on the Capilano reserve in West Vancouver.

“There is no need to panic,” the alert reads. “The patients are informed, isolated, and receiving care.”

All close contacts are already in isolation and are being tested.

Squamish Nation decided that because some of the community members were also Nation employees  all Nation offices were closed  for two weeks. “All non-essential employees will be working from home during this time, and visitors will not be allowed into the offices.”

If you believe you may have symptoms of COVID-19, call 8-1-1. Testing is at Squamish Hospital or on the North Shore at the Primary Care Centre on Esplanade, and at a testing site located in the Centennial Theatre parking lot.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

COVID 19 numbers rise in Manitoba, government again limits travel to north 

August 31, 2020 24

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- The Manitoba government is reimposing travel restrictions to protect…

Read more
Daily

Fans hope Marvel comic book improves Native representation

August 31, 2020 41

Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 Cover by Jim Terry and Brian Reber (Marvel, Facebook) By Terry…

Read more

Leave a Reply