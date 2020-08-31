Daily
National News

Three Youths Injuried In Tubing Collision On Grand River

August 31, 2020 272 views

 HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Three youths were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a tube being towed by a boat on the Grand River collided with a concrete pillar near the Highway 6  overpass at Caledonia  Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  investigated  the collision involving a boat towing a floating tube on the Grand River near Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:07 p.m., OPP, Six Nations paramedics and Hamilton paramedics responded to the area along the Grand River near the Highway 6 over pass at Caledonia after police received a report of a tube carrying three youths had collided with a concrete pillar injuring the three youths.

OPP said the tube was being towed by a boat travelling west bound along the Grand River when the tube struck a wake and then collided with a concrete pillar from the Highway 6 over pass.

A 13-year-old child was able to jump off of the tube prior to the collision. An 11-year-old and 9-year-old were still on the tube at the time of impact. All of the youths were transported to an out of town hospital with non-life threatening injuries

