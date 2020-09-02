COVID-19
Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students

Heading off to school doesn’t bring any tears when it’s off to Totah’s place at the Mohawk Seedkeepers Earthship on Chiefswood Road. (Photo by Tawnya Brant)

By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary Schools closed until November parents are coming up with new ideas on how to provide an at-home education. The great outdoors has become the classroom for eight local children, whose Totah Terrylynn Brant, a former educator and vice-principal, opened up her “earthship” and sprawling property to act as a natural classroom for the children this fall. The kids are learning outside as Six Nations schools remain closed until at least November, a Covid-19 health and safety directive from the Six Nations Emergency Control Group. Older Six Nations students will be provided materials, daily check-ins and electronic devices as they begin formal at-home learning next week. But for seven of Brant’s eight grandchildren, who range…

