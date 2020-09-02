Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students

By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary Schools closed until November parents are coming up with new ideas on how to provide an at-home education. The great outdoors has become the classroom for eight local children, whose Totah Terrylynn Brant, a former educator and vice-principal, opened up her “earthship” and sprawling property to act as a natural classroom for the children this fall. The kids are learning outside as Six Nations schools remain closed until at least November, a Covid-19 health and safety directive from the Six Nations Emergency Control Group. Older Six Nations students will be provided materials, daily check-ins and electronic devices as they begin formal at-home learning next week. But for seven of Brant’s eight grandchildren, who range…
