Land talks continue to haunt

On Monday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “profoundly disappointed’’ when vandals toppled and defaced a Montreal statue of the first prime minister of Canada. John A. Macdonald established the residential school system as a program of assimilation in 1883 with the ultimate goal of taking the land from Indigenous people. A man known for his racist comments telling the House of Commons “when the school is on the reserve, the child lives with his parents who are savages; he is surrounded by savages. He is simply a savage who can read and write.” That was the 1800s. Monday Trudeau, in an attempt to change the narrative, perhaps fearful the violence in the US would make its way here, condemned the vandalism. He said he understands the country’s impatience…
Related Posts
Six Nations talent holds support concert at LandBack Lane site
September 2, 2020 114
Concert held at McKenzie Meadows to support land protest By Donna Duric Writer Some of the…
Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students
September 2, 2020 119
By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary…