Editorial
National News

Land talks continue to haunt

September 2, 2020 67 views

On Monday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “profoundly disappointed’’ when vandals toppled and defaced a Montreal statue of the first prime minister of Canada. John A. Macdonald established the residential school system as a program of assimilation in 1883 with the ultimate goal of taking the land from Indigenous people. A man known for his racist comments telling the House of Commons “when the school is on the reserve, the child lives with his parents who are savages; he is surrounded by savages. He is simply a savage who can read and write.” That was the 1800s. Monday Trudeau, in an attempt to change the narrative, perhaps fearful the violence in the US would make its way here, condemned the vandalism. He said he understands the country’s impatience…

