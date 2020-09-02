Local entrepreneur celebrates 10 years in business

By Donna Duric Writer It hasn’t been an easy road, but Jesse Maracle stuck it out and 10 years later, his once-little chip stand is now a huge success. And it’s only growing bigger and better. What started out as a tiny shack on Sixth Line Road is now going to be a brand-new restaurant on Chiefswood Road come November, a street that sees up to 20,000 vehicles a day pass through. It all started when Maracle was working as a gas pumper at a gas station on Sixth Line Road and he was tired of eating chips from a local store for lunch. He thought the area needed a food stand and after taking a business course at Grand River Employment and Training, he started Maracle Man’s chip stand…



