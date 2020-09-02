Local News
Six Nations Elected Council to apologize to Caledonia residents

September 2, 2020 262 views

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council is going to write a letter apologizing to Caledonia for the “recent violence” associated with the McKenzie Meadows land defenders’ takeover of the McKenzie Meadows housing development on July 19. Coun. Melba Thomas told council they should write a letter of apology to the residents saying she found it “necessary” to apologize after numerous fires were set on Aug. 4 and roads were closed throughout the town when the OPP enforced an injunction removing Six Nations people from the housing development site. Later that night, Six Nations people reclaimed the housing development site and an excavator was set on fire. Thomas said the letter should speak to the possibility of Six Nations Elected Council and Haldimand County Council working together. “I think…

