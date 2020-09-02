Local News
Slider

Six Nations talent holds support concert at LandBack Lane site

September 2, 2020 118 views
Six Nations musician Jace Martin rocks the stage at 1492 Land Back Lane, a former housing development site, in Caledonia on Saturday. (Photo by Donna Duric)

Concert held at McKenzie Meadows to support land protest By Donna Duric Writer Some of the biggest names in Six Nations’ entertainment formed an all-star line-up in an impromptu concert at the site of the McKenzie Meadows housing development protest over the weekend. Award-winning musicians such as Derek Miller, Jace Martin, Logan Staats and “Big Joe” Sharrow rocked the stage Saturday at McKenzie Meadows, dubbed “1492 LandBack Lane” , to show their support for the land defenders, with dozens turning out to watch the concert from their vehicles as heavy winds swept across the area Saturday afternoon. The land back protest, now into day 46, began when a handful of Six Nations people stopped construction of the 200-home subdivision on McKenzie Road in south Caledonia in July. About nine people…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Heading off to school doesn’t bring any tears when it’s off to Totah’s place at the Mohawk Seedkeepers Earthship on Chiefswood Road. (Photo by Tawnya Brant)
COVID-19

Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students

September 2, 2020 121

By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary…

Read more
Local News

Three Youths Injured In Tubing Collision On Grand River

September 2, 2020 54

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Three youths were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a…

Read more