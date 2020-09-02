Six Nations talent holds support concert at LandBack Lane site

Concert held at McKenzie Meadows to support land protest By Donna Duric Writer Some of the biggest names in Six Nations’ entertainment formed an all-star line-up in an impromptu concert at the site of the McKenzie Meadows housing development protest over the weekend. Award-winning musicians such as Derek Miller, Jace Martin, Logan Staats and “Big Joe” Sharrow rocked the stage Saturday at McKenzie Meadows, dubbed “1492 LandBack Lane” , to show their support for the land defenders, with dozens turning out to watch the concert from their vehicles as heavy winds swept across the area Saturday afternoon. The land back protest, now into day 46, began when a handful of Six Nations people stopped construction of the 200-home subdivision on McKenzie Road in south Caledonia in July. About nine people…



