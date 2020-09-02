Local News
ticker

The man at the top of Six Nations band administration is no stranger

September 2, 2020 231 views

By Donna Duric Writer Darrin Jamieson saw the job opening and he was ready to come home. Now, he is the top senior official at Six Nations of the Grand River. Six Nations Elected Council’s highest-ranking position was vacated last November with the abrupt resignation of former SAO Dayle Bomberry shortly after Chief Mark Hill won the election. Jamieson comes to the role having already served as the top senior official with other First Nations band offices in Canada and now, he’s ready to apply to apply that experience at Six Nations. Jamieson joined the team on Aug. 10, replacing acting SAO Mandy Wesley. Jamieson, who is Tuscarora, graduated from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University in 1990. Since then, he has worked tirelessly in business, political…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations musician Jace Martin rocks the stage at 1492 Land Back Lane, a former housing development site, in Caledonia on Saturday. (Photo by Donna Duric)
Local News

Six Nations talent holds support concert at LandBack Lane site

September 2, 2020 121

Concert held at McKenzie Meadows to support land protest By Donna Duric Writer Some of the…

Read more
Heading off to school doesn’t bring any tears when it’s off to Totah’s place at the Mohawk Seedkeepers Earthship on Chiefswood Road. (Photo by Tawnya Brant)
COVID-19

Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students

September 2, 2020 122

By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary…

Read more