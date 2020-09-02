Local News
Thieves targeting computers in breakins at local schools

September 2, 2020 83 views

Six Nations Police are investigating after a number of break and enters at local schools over the summer. Just last week, J.C. Hill elementary was broken into and a week before that, OMSK school was targeted. The thieves have stolen a number of computers from both schools but Six Nations Police would not say how many were stolen. All police could say was that they were investigating the break and enters and each computer cost between $100 and $1,000. “The culprits appear to be targeting laptop computers at both schools,” said Deputy Police Chief David Smoke. “Entry is gained through smashing of windows, setting off alarms and motion sensors at schools.” No charges have been laid but Smoke said police have leads and continue to investigate. “Police are working on…

