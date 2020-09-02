Three Youths Injured In Tubing Collision On Grand River

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Three youths were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a tube being towed by a boat on the Grand River collided with a concrete pillar near the Highway 6 overpass at Caledonia Sunday, August 30, 2020.Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated the collision involving a boat towing a floating tube on the Grand River near Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:07 p.m., OPP, Six Nations paramedics and Hamilton paramedics responded to the area along the Grand River near the Highway 6 over pass at Caledonia after police received a report of a tube carrying three youths had collided with a concrete pillar injuring the three youths.OPP said the tube was being towed by a boat travelling west bound along…
