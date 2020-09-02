COVID-19
Editorial

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY:Keeping An Eye On Covid19

September 2, 2020 43 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com We humans are definitely good at adapting. Although the going has been tough, in the middle of a terrible pandemic with Covid-19, we are all for the most part dealing with it. I see people out and about now at stores and offices with masks on, being careful with each other and staying two meters away. Things are opening up slowly and we are adapting to a new normal. The experts in the medical world are letting us know that it will be perhaps two years until we get some type of vaccine and in the mean time we might have some good treatments developed that help to deal with this virus. Many of us have been at work and on the front lines for months…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations musician Jace Martin rocks the stage at 1492 Land Back Lane, a former housing development site, in Caledonia on Saturday. (Photo by Donna Duric)
Local News

Six Nations talent holds support concert at LandBack Lane site

September 2, 2020 120

Concert held at McKenzie Meadows to support land protest By Donna Duric Writer Some of the…

Read more
Heading off to school doesn’t bring any tears when it’s off to Totah’s place at the Mohawk Seedkeepers Earthship on Chiefswood Road. (Photo by Tawnya Brant)
COVID-19

Covid-19 results in different kind of school year for Six Nations students

September 2, 2020 121

By Donna Duric Writer It’s a different school year at Six Nations. With Six Nations Elementary…

Read more