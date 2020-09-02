UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY:Keeping An Eye On Covid19

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com We humans are definitely good at adapting. Although the going has been tough, in the middle of a terrible pandemic with Covid-19, we are all for the most part dealing with it. I see people out and about now at stores and offices with masks on, being careful with each other and staying two meters away. Things are opening up slowly and we are adapting to a new normal. The experts in the medical world are letting us know that it will be perhaps two years until we get some type of vaccine and in the mean time we might have some good treatments developed that help to deal with this virus. Many of us have been at work and on the front lines for months…
