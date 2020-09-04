Multiple charges in Six Nations Police drug raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six people are facing charges after Six Nations Police raided a Mohawk Road house Monday, September 1st , 2020 .

Polcie said they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Warrant at Mohawk Road residence finding several people were in the living room. Police searched the residence and vehicles in the driveway seizing cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash. All residents were arrested.

Charged are:

Bradley Laforme, 49, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000, Ammunition Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order, Ammunition Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order, Ammunition Careless Use Breach of Probation, Fail to Comply with Release Order Other than to Attend Court, Fail to Comply with Release Order Other than to Attend Court. Bradley Laforme was held for a formal bail hearing.

Brandy Simon, 44, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000, Ammunition: Careless Use.

Brandy Simon was released on an Undertaking with a October 29th, 2020 court date.



Amy Doxtador, 42, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000, Fail to Comply Undertaking.

Amy Doxtador was held for a formal bail hearing.



Mysti Doxtador, 21, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000. Mysti Doxtador Released on a Undertaking with a October 29th, 2020 court date.



Alexa Davis, 25, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine. Alexa Davis was Released on a Undertaking with a October 29th, 2020 court date.



Shaun Hill, 32, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Fail to Comply with Release Order Other Than to Attend Court.

Shaun Hill was Held for a formal bail hearing.

