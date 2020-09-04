Number of charges at McKenzie Meadows development site growing

The MCKenzie Meadows development site renamed 1492 Landback Lane . (Turtle Island News Photo)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

The numbers of people charged in connection with the take over a housing development site in Caledonia is climbing.

OPP have charged a total of 17 people for charges including disobeying a court order and mischief. The latest people charged included a social media journalist and a former candidate for elected chief at Six Nations.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged four more people Thursday Sept., 3rd, including:

-Hailey Butler-Henderson, 27, of Barrie, Ont.;

-Joshua Edgar, 28, of Greater Napanee, Ont.;

-Summer Maracle-Muir, 29, of Barrie, Ont.,

-Courtney Skye, 33, of Six Nations. Skye was a candidate for elected chief in 2019 and is a researcher.

In a tweet Skye said , “I was sitting on the banks of the Grand River with my auntie/sis. I was literally arrested within feet of our river in my homelands.”

Karl Dockstader, who hosts a weekly radio show and podcast entitled “One Dish, One Mic,” was arrested Wednesday., Sept., 2, 2020.

His co-host Sean Vanderklis posted a statement to their Twitter saying, “Karl spent last week at 1492 Land Back Lane to do an immersive story for One Dish, One Mic as independent media.”

Vanderklis said “He (Dockstader) understood that as a journalist that as long as he didn’t actively assist the land defenders that his status as a journalist would protect his work.”

Dockstader posted to social media that he believed he may have been targeted by OPP after he posted a blog describing how he had been at the development site for seven days and had just finished playing in a lacrosse game .

After being questioned by Turtle Island News about why media were being singled out OPP released a statement Friday. OPP said “the OPP is committed to the freedom of the press and respects the important role the media has in the community. We value and strive to have collaborative relationships with our media partners.Engaging in activities outside of their reporting purpose, could subject media personnel to charges in relation to violation of a court order and other applicable offences.”

OPP said there is a range of charges anyone at the development site could face from Disobeying an Order of Court, mischief and other applicable offences.

. The initial nine people arrested on Aug 5th were all charged in relation to activities at the McKenzie Meadows development.

The other 8 that followed were arrested off-site for offences of Disobey Order of Court and offences in relation to the road blockades, Const LeClair said.

He said he could not provide details that led up to the charges. “The charges are before the courts. I am not able to provide evidentiary information of circumstances that lead to the charges being laid against the individuals,” Const., LeClair said in an email.

Those facing charges from the OPP raid at the McKenzie Meadows development site August 5, 2020 were:

-Alicia Anderson, 23, of Six Nations was charged with Obstruct Peace Officer

-Kurt Gibson, 24, of Six Nations was charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court, assault Peace Officer, assault Peace Officer w/weapon, Resist Peace Officer

-Elyse Mayo, 30, of Barrie, Ont., was charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court

-Laurel MacGregor, 21, of Ancaster, Ont. was charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court

-Koko Newell, 19, of Bancroft, Ont., was charged with Mischief,, Disobey order of court, assault Peace Officer, Resist Peace Officer

-Kaitlyn Smith, 25, of Scarborough, Ont., was charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court, Obstruct Peace Officer

-Nathan Strongitharm, 35, of Tyendinaga was charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court, assault Peace Officer w/weapon

-Skyler Williams 37, of Six Nations was charged with Mischief x2, Disobey order of court, Fail to Comply with Release Order

-Todd Williams, 48, of Six Nations has been charged with Mischief, Disobey order of court, Obstruct Peace Officer

On August 24th police arrested Patricia Mills, 36, of Hamilton, Ont., and charged her with Mischief x2, Disobey order of court, Fail to Comply w/Probation Order x2, Fail to Comply w/Release Order, Obstruct Peace Officer, Intimidation

On Sept., 2 OPP charged Karl Dockstader, 40, of Niagara Falls, Ont.,with Mischief and Disobey order of court

-Kaitlyn Smith, 25, of Scarborough, Ont., was charged for the second time, this time with Fail to Comply with a Release Order, Mischief, Disobey Order of Court

-Audra Taillefer, 53, of Six Nations was charged with Mischief x2, Intimidation, Enter on Land on which a line work is situated (Railway Safety Act)

