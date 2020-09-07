Daily
National News

OPP arrest two more people for allegedly violating injuction McKenzie Meadows land dispute

September 7, 2020

CALEDONIA,ONT- Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested two people Saturday for allegedly violating a court injunction and entering disputed land in Caledonia, Ont.

Haldimand County OPP say a 34-year-old and 31-year-old from Guelph, Ont., were arrested and charged with mischief and disobeying a court order. That brings the total number of people charged to 19.

The McKenzie Meadows residential development has been the site of demonstrations since July 19. Demonstrators say the land is theirs and the development violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people. The Haudenosaunee  Nations include the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora  First Nations, are also known as the Iroquois or the Six Nations.

The current land dispute comes 14 years after another housing development  built on unceded Six Nations lands was taken over  in 2006.

Earlier this week, an Indigenous journalist and a Six Nations researcher were arrested in relation to the occupation of the disputed land and vowed to fight the charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.

 

