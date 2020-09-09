Local News
Slider

Another generation takes up land rights gauntlet

September 9, 2020 60 views
It started out as a COVID-19 call out to Indigenous artists across North America to bead their states and provinces. CeeJay Johnson, a Dakota and Tlingit artist and owner of Kooten Creations sent out a call that ended up creating a beaded map of Canada and the United States from artists submissions. (Submitted Photo )

A new generation of land defenders and a second housing site By Donna Duric Writer They were just kids when the Caledonia land reclamation broke out in 2006, sparking an historic Haudenosaunee land rights battle that still rages on to this day. Today, those kids are all grown up. They’re carrying on the struggle inherited from their parents, aunts, uncles and cousins who paved the way for them in 2006. Those kids sat around the sacred fires in 2006 at the camp in Kanonhstaton, listening to their elders speak of the culture, of the history, of the centuries-long struggle against colonization, land rights, residential schools, loss of language and struggle to fit into a country that continues to treat the original inhabitants as second-class citizens. In 2006, Caledonia became the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says 

September 9, 2020 27

Erin O’Toole speaks at the National Caucus in Ottawa, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Adrian Wyld THE…

Read more
Local News

Three more charged with disobeying court orders

September 9, 2020 233

By Lynda Powless Editor The numbers of people charged for dropping by the Caledonia McKenzie Meadows…

Read more