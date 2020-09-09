COVID-19
Local News

Brantford’s Elements Casino to re-open with COVID-19 Safety Protocols

September 9, 2020 133 views

The Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says it will open all of its 11 properties later this month, as part of Stage 3 in Ontario’s economic reopening plan. The casino said COVID-19 protocols that will be followed include only allowing 50 people in at a time. Table games will not be operating and slot machines only will be in use. Sessions have to be booked online before arrival….

