Caledonia apology letter to go out this week

September 9, 2020 304 views

By Donna Duric Writer A controversial apology letter to Caledonia residents is expected to go out today (Wednesday) or later this week. The letter, written by Six Nations Elected Council, intends to apologize to Caledonia residents for the “recent violence” at the beginning of August associated with Six Nations’ takeover of the McKenzie Meadows housing development on July 19th. The development site sits on the south side of Caledonia, and is part of the wider Haldimand Tract, a swath of land six miles on either side of the Grand River gifted to Six Nations that was never surrendered. Coun. Melba Thomas said council should write the letter of apology to Caledonia residents saying she found it “necessary” to apologize after numerous fires were set on Aug. 4 and roads were…

