Four people injuried in head on crash outside Hagersville

Four people, including two from Six Nations were hospitalized Saturday Sept., 5, 2020 with a range of injuries after a serious two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 6. Haldimand County OPP said emergency responders and Six Nations paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 6 between First Line and Second Line around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. An off duty firefighters reported the head on collision between a sedan and a minivan. OPP said a person from each vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters. The 66-year-old minivan driver from Brampton was airlifted with life-threatening injuries. Ornge Air Ambulance arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. and took a man with a lower body injury to a Hamilton hospital. A 66-year-old passenger in the northbound minivan, also from Brampton, was taken to…



