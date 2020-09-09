Local News
Residential schools to be commemorated as historical events

September 9, 2020 93 views
A group of Mohawk Insitute survivors outside the building now under renovations (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer They blighted Indigenous lives for more than a century. Now their creation is being formally recognized as one of the events that helped shape today’s Canada. The federal government has put residential schools on the official roster of National Historic Events. Two of the schools, one in Nova Scotia and one in Manitoba, have been named National Historic Sites – the first in Canada to be so marked. “Telling history is not just about telling the good things,” said federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who is also responsible for historic sites and monuments. “It’s also about telling the more challenging things – commemorating and understanding history. It’s not about celebrating.” However, the first residential school in Canada, and arguably one of the most notorious – the…

